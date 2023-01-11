Suzuki takes first crack at an EV with the most conceptual of concepts

Yes, Suzuki is still making cars. Better still, its the latest legacy automaker taking its first attempt at delivering an electric vehicle to the market. During Auto Expo 2023, Suzuki showcased the world premiere of its eVX concept EV – an SUV that… well, it looks pretty similar to a combustion EV. Here’s what we know so far as the automaker looks to bring this concept to fruition.

Although the Suzuki brand has faded from the tops of minds for many US consumers, the Japanese automaker still operates more than 30 production facilities in over 20 countries around the globe.

With that comes over 110 years of experience, of which it has carried over into other segments like ATVs, outboard boat motors, and motorcycles, where it remains a prominent name. The automaker still has several combustion cars in production for markets around the globe and has introduced some interesting concepts over the years (nothing recently, however).

Suzuki’s latest concept, which made its global debut today, offers the public a preview of its first ever EV… or at the very least, some iteration of it before it hits production in a couple of years. Feast your eyes on the Suzuki eVX EV.

Source: Suzuki Motor Corporation









Suzuki debuts EV concept ahead of production in 2025

Executives from Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept EV in front of a crowd in India today during Auto Expo 2023. The all-electric concept is expected to evolve into the automaker’s first global strategic EV, aiming for market entry in 2025.

Suzuki shared very little about this SUV that appears quite large and not so aerodynamic (but hey, they’ve got two years to figure that out, right?) Here’s what we do know:

Length 4,300mm x Width 1,800mm x Height 1,600mm

Battery capacity: 60 kWh

Range: 550 km (342 miles) (modified Indian driving cycle – MIDC)

Not bad on range for its size, but it’s tough to gauge in MIDC instead of an official EPA rating. There’s also the fact this is a concept, and we’d be surprised if this EV on display can do more than roll in and out of the Suzuki booth at this point. Company president Toshihiro Suzuki spoke during the premiere:

I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive.

It will be interesting to see how this Suzuki EV (hopefully) evolves into 2025 production. Looking forward to keeping eyes on this one.

Electrek’s Take

Before you say anything in the comments below, just know what I am aware that this is merely a concept. Concepts don’t usually push the needle for you loyal EV aficionados, and that’s fine.

But this is Suzuki! Creators of the… well, I can’t name any of their specific car models, but I’ve admittedly never been a car guy – just an EV guy.

I genuinely forgot about this company, and this could easily be the first time we have even covered it from an automotive standpoint. That has to account for some noteworthiness, no? Genuinely, it’s worth covering despite the lack of specs and its “copy-paste” SUV look because we now have another legacy automaker attempting to build at least one EV. That’s commendable.

Whether it finds success remains to be seen, but Suzuki has entered the EV arena, and we’re happy to have it. Would be sweeter if it upped that battery capacity, though, am I right?