Quick Charge Podcast: December 10, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Cybertruck body spotted ahead of production start
- 2022 was Tesla’s best year ever, but not for its stock (TSLA), and investors are not happy
- Elon Musk says Tesla-rival Lucid might be about to die
- Tesla unveils new biggest Megapack project in Europe
- A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas
- Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
- GM’s Ultium battery plant votes overwhelmingly to unionize with UAW
- Ultium Cells $275M investment will boost battery cell output for GM EVs by 40%
- 2024 electrified Corvette E-Ray options briefly leak online, and the screenshots are fierce
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments