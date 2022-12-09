2024 electrified Corvette E-Ray options briefly leak online, and the screenshots are fierce

An electrified Corvette E-Ray was briefly revealed last night before Chevrolet took down the website. However, screenshots taken before give us a good idea of what we can expect.

General Motors has made it well known over the past several months the automaker is going all in on electric vehicles, and Chevy is slated to play an integral role.

There has been some speculation over what exactly GM’s EV portfolio will look like. So far, GM has touted its EVs for everyone strategy by carrying consumer favorite models into the EV era with releases like the $30,000 Chevy Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and Silverado EV pickup.

But what about the iconic Corvette, known to many as “America’s sports car”?

Last week, sources from within the GM Tech Center suggested that Corvette could play a more prominent role in GM’s future, telling Car and Driver that the first electric Corvette proposals are “copies of nothing.”

In fact, Corvette may receive its own electric subbrand, complete with a four-door coupe and crossover. There have also been mentions of Camaro and Escalade EV spinoffs.

New information surfaced confirms Chevrolet’s highly anticipated Corvette E-Ray will make its grand debut in the summer of 2023.

What will the Electrified Corvette E-Ray look like

The Corvette E-ray was discovered Thursday by enthusiasts on MidEngineCorvetteForum that happened to stumble upon Chevrolet’s own visualizer for the 2024 E-Ray.

Although Chevy has since taken down the website (A big reveal coming, perhaps?), screenshots posted give us a closer look at what we can expect.

Source: midenginecorvetteforum

At first glance, it seemed to be fully electric, but as you keep scrolling, a picture including quad exhaust likely pours cold water on that idea. No specs were posted, so we may have to wait for the official release.

The body style is similar to the track-focused Corvette Z06 but stands out with unique trim colors. With 13 different color selections, there’s sure to be the perfect E-Ray for you, including “Accelerate Yellow,” “Torch Red,” and everything in between.

In addition, Corvette enthusiasts will have several wheel designs to choose from, such as carbon fiber and satin black.

The Corvette E-Ray looks to include a “battery regenerative brake” button (pictured above), which can recoup energy from braking, using it to charge the battery.

Keep in mind Chevrolet has since taken down the E-Ray configurator, but they did give the bloggers something to look forward to, saying, “Looks like the holidays came early for a few astute Corvette fans. Stay tuned for more.”

You can view the full post and screenshots here.