Podcast: Electrek Car of the Year, Tesla bringing back radar?, FSD failure, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the Electrek Car of the Year, Tesla potentially brining back the radar, Tesla admitting failure to bring FSD to market, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Electrek’s vehicle of the year is the svelte $25K Chevy Bolt
- Tesla says it is adding radar in its cars next month amid self-driving suite concerns
- Tesla Model 3 prototype spotted ahead of rumored design refresh
- Tesla on self-driving claims: ‘failure to realize long-term, aspirational goal is not fraud’
- Tesla taps its head of China to take over Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla (TSLA) has a new ‘Champion of People,’ aka head of HR
- Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US
- Sono Motors launches Hail Mary purchase campaign to keep Sion solar EV alive
