Quick Charge Podcast: November 15, 2022

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla offers to cover ending EV incentive in Germany amid massive sale push
- Subaru won’t build electric cars in the US because it can’t compete with McDonald’s wages
- Japan, South Korean leaders push for US EV tax credit rule changes
- Lucid Motors (LCID) will unveil its full EV lineup this month including Air Pure, here’s what to expect
- Honda wants to make ‘edgy’ EVs without fake manual transmissions, unlike Toyota
- Vintage Nissan Leaf-powered electric pickup packs ‘2X the power, 3X the torque’ of the gas burner
- Saudi Arabia is launching its own EV brand with its oil money
