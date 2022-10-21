BMW adds EV battery capacity in Germany to ramp up electric Mini Countryman production

After releasing plans to scale EV and battery production in the US, BMW announced Thursday it would also be adding a new battery assembly line and new cell varnishing lines at its plant in Leipzig, Germany. The luxury automaker says the batteries will be used for its fully electric Mini Countryman crossover.

Additional EV battery capacity coming to BMW

Earlier this week, Electrek reported BMW was moving production of its electric Mini models from the UK to Germany and China to streamline production.

Now the luxury German automaker is announcing it will be adding additional battery capacity ahead of several highly anticipated Mini EV launches. The 100% electric version of the Mini Countryman is expected to debut in 2023, which will also be produced at the Leipzig plant in Germany.

In addition, the Mini Aceman is expected to launch in 2024, the brand’s first all-electric MINI crossover sport activity vehicle (SAV).

To support the launch, Auto News Europe reports BMW will add:

A third battery assembly line and five cell varnishing lines at its Leipzig plant in Germany by 2024, with two more high voltage battery assembly lines to follow after that.

BMW currently assembles EV batteries at four plants, including the Dingolfing and Regensburg facilities in Germany, the Spartanburg site in the US, and its Shenyang plant.

Production of battery modules for high-voltage batteries at BMW Group Plant Leipzig Source: BMW

The news comes just days after BMW announced it would expand EV and battery manufacturing in the US with a new $1.7 billion investment; $1 billion will go toward expanding its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. On the other hand, the additional $700 million will be used to establish a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, NC.

BMW expects to sell between 240,000 and 245,000 EVs this year, doubling its 2021 numbers and achieving its target of 10% overall sales. By 2030, BMW plans to generate 50% of its total sales from electric vehicles. In comparison, German rivals Mercedes-Benz is looking to go all-electric by 2030, and Audi will transition to fully electric by 2026.

