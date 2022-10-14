Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck, new energy app, Polestar 3, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla Cybertruck’s progress toward production, Tesla’s new energy app, the Polestar 3, and more.
- New Tesla Cybertruck bodies spotted at Gigafactory Texas
- Tesla’s new energy app gives you range advice and more
- If Tesla is facing ‘demand destruction,’ where are the demand triggers?
- Tesla doubles down on tribal land loophole to get around dumb direct-sale ban
- Polestar 3 officially debuts with 300-mile range for a whopping $84k, will be manufactured in the US
- Chevy Silverado EV prototype seen fast charging at EA station [Gallery]
- Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
