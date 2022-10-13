Quick Charge Podcast: October 13, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- If Tesla is facing ‘demand destruction,’ where are the demand triggers?
- There’s ‘no evidence’ Tesla cheated crash tests with special code, Euro NCAP says
- Rivian R1T electric pickups are in Africa to help with conservation efforts
- Europe says Biden’s IRA isn’t fair play for the global EV future
- School districts embrace electric buses as the 200th Proterra-powered EV bus arrives in Indiana
