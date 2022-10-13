2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Chattanooga edition

Volkswagen was kind enough to bring us to their new manufacturing facility in Chattanooga, TN for an all-day test drive of the 2023 VW ID.4. This was our first opportunity to put the US-made variant, in the Pro S trim, to the test and compare it to the original German-made varieties.

VW did not try and reinvent itself in the EV space – the ID.4 presents a very comforting and familiar driving experience for experienced VW drivers. They were able to combine the feel and look of a traditional gas-powered VW with some futuristic add-ons (including that far superior drivetrain) to make it feel like you are driving a VW.

Even better, especially for future $7500 US Federal tax credit opportunities, the Chattanooga version matches up nicely with the vehicles imported from Germany.

There are a few more improvements for the 2023 model, including a new standard 12-inch infotainment screen, intelligent park assist and USB-C charging, and some interior and exterior design changes as well as new available wheel designs. We’re still waiting to hear on ID.4’s long promised Plug and Charge and Vehicle to Home (v2H) charging.

The interior

The interior of the ID.4 has a high level of quality from stitched leather seats and door paneling, to high-quality monitors for both the infotainment dash and the instrument cluster. Although it is a new EV, we still get a familiar cockpit, with air vents that can be manually moved, buttons on the steering wheel, some climate control, and support for CarPlay and Android Auto.

The ID.4 seats five people comfortably and provides ample storage space for those large grocery runs. There is no frunk in the ID.4, though. Some higher trim levels also provide heated and cooled seats, as well as a seat massage feature which is great for long road trips.

Artic Blue white interior

The Exterior

The exterior of the car remains relatively unchanged compared to last year’s model. There were some nice functional and aesthetic additions like the lighted logo on both the front and rear of the car standard, a new area view for easy parking, and a new park assist with Memory park functions.

ID.4 Outdoors

Range, power, & pricing

VW is introducing their new localized 62kWh entry-level ID.4; this will be the most budget-friendly choice for anyone looking to get into an EV VW. This starts at $37,495 (not including any incentives), and gives 209 miles of range and 201 horsepower. That’s priced lower than last year’s base model, but is a much smaller battery.

Then you have the ID.4 Pro which is a RWD model with the 82 kWh battery giving you up to 275 miles of range, for $42,495, but you’ll still have that 201 horsepower motor, which isn’t exciting.

Finally, I can recommend the upgrade to the ID.4 AWD Pro which gives you 295 horsepower with up to 255 miles of range for $46,295. That extra horsepower and AWD is well worth the $3800 increase in price tag.

Electrek’s Take

Overall, I think this is a great entry point for someone looking to get into the EV space. VW is known for its quality, care, and longevity, and this ID.4 is an easy step up for traditional VW owners. I highly recommend going to your local dealer (find one here!) for a test drive to see if it’s something you see yourself driving long-term. Oh, and all new ID.4 purchases come with three years of 30-minute fast charging at any Electrify America charging station.

