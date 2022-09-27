Nissan Ariya electric crossover gets $43,190 starting price

Fred Lambert

- Sep. 27th 2022 8:15 am PT

Nissan Ariya
0

Nissan has released the starting price of the Ariya electric crossover, the brand’s second all-electric vehicle. It starts at $43,190.

The Ariya is Nissan’s long-awaited second electric car to follow the Leaf.

The Japanese automaker built an early lead in all-electric vehicle with the Leaf, which launched in 2011, but it then sat on that lead for a long time as we are only seeing its second consumer EV now.

It got delayed several times. Nissan even announced deliveries and pricing last year, but it was delayed again.

A year later, Nissan is now again announcing pricing for the Ariya, but this time it is for the 2023 model year, and Nissan is promising it will deliver this time:

Continuing its commitment to bringing accessible electric mobility to the marketplace, Nissan today announced retail pricing for its first all-electric crossover. The 2023 Nissan Ariya goes on sale late fall (FWD models only) and offers a choice between front-wheel drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive with a long range and standard range battery option. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP1) for the 2023 Nissan Ariya start at $43,190.

Here are all the prices for the different variants of the Ariya (e-4ORCE is Nissan’s AWD):

Engage FWD 63 kWh battery $43,190
Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery $47,190
Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery $50,190
Empower+ FWD 87 kWh battery $53,690
Premiere FWD 87 kWh battery $54,690
Engage e-4ORCE 63 kWh battery $47,190
Engage+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $51,190
Evolve+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $54,190
Platinum+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $60,190

Nissan also says that it is going to respect the pricing announced last year for people who participated in the reservation program.

With the pricing last year, Nissan didn’t have all the same variants, but it had some equivalent variants that were a bit cheaper.

The company is promising a range of up to 304 miles for the bigger battery pack version.

Electrek’s Take

Those prices are not that bad, and there are some cheaper variants of the Nissan Ariya that could carve themselves a nice space in the market, especially with the Model Y starting at a much higher price.

Now let’s hope that Nissan followed through this time because the fact that this is now coming as a 2023 model year is blowing my mind.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya

About the Author

Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger