Nissan Ariya electric crossover gets $43,190 starting price

Nissan has released the starting price of the Ariya electric crossover, the brand’s second all-electric vehicle. It starts at $43,190.

The Ariya is Nissan’s long-awaited second electric car to follow the Leaf.

The Japanese automaker built an early lead in all-electric vehicle with the Leaf, which launched in 2011, but it then sat on that lead for a long time as we are only seeing its second consumer EV now.

It got delayed several times. Nissan even announced deliveries and pricing last year, but it was delayed again.

A year later, Nissan is now again announcing pricing for the Ariya, but this time it is for the 2023 model year, and Nissan is promising it will deliver this time:

Continuing its commitment to bringing accessible electric mobility to the marketplace, Nissan today announced retail pricing for its first all-electric crossover. The 2023 Nissan Ariya goes on sale late fall (FWD models only) and offers a choice between front-wheel drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel drive with a long range and standard range battery option. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP1) for the 2023 Nissan Ariya start at $43,190.

Here are all the prices for the different variants of the Ariya (e-4ORCE is Nissan’s AWD):

Engage FWD 63 kWh battery $43,190 Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery $47,190 Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery $50,190 Empower+ FWD 87 kWh battery $53,690 Premiere FWD 87 kWh battery $54,690 Engage e-4ORCE 63 kWh battery $47,190 Engage+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $51,190 Evolve+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $54,190 Platinum+ e-4ORCE 87 kWh battery $60,190

Nissan also says that it is going to respect the pricing announced last year for people who participated in the reservation program.

With the pricing last year, Nissan didn’t have all the same variants, but it had some equivalent variants that were a bit cheaper.

The company is promising a range of up to 304 miles for the bigger battery pack version.

Electrek’s Take

Those prices are not that bad, and there are some cheaper variants of the Nissan Ariya that could carve themselves a nice space in the market, especially with the Model Y starting at a much higher price.

Now let’s hope that Nissan followed through this time because the fact that this is now coming as a 2023 model year is blowing my mind.

