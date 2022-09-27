Watch Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft first flight

Eviation Alice, an all-electric aircraft that appears to be closest to being commercially viable, had its first flight, and it was successful.

After Eviation unveiled the prototype of its Alice aircraft back in 2017, the company attracted a lot of attention and comparison with Tesla because the aircraft was among the first all-electric plane that was viable for actual commercial use.

It boasted a range of up to 600 miles (965 km) and a capacity of up to nine passengers, making it viable for some short-haul regional airlines.

Last year, Eviation unveiled the production version of its aircraft. Unfortunately, the range was reduced to 440 nautical miles from what was originally announced. However, it is still viable for plenty of short routes, especially in the form factor of the aircraft, which is bigger than most battery-electric aircraft projects to date.

Today, Eviation’s Alice had a big milestone today: It had its first flight, and it was successful.

Here’s the live stream video of Alice’s first flight in Moses Lake, Washington state:

The Washington state-based company is currently taking reservations for the Alice, and it plans to start deliveries in 2026.

The first flight is just one of many steps until it can be approved for commercial flights, but the aircraft program is among the most advanced for all-electric battery-powered aircraft.

Last year, Eviation unveiled a versatile interior of the Alice electric plane. It has a passenger cabin and a cargo version.

While many people are unimpressed by the range of the aircraft, Eviation notes that 30% of flights are less than 250 miles, and therefore, there’s a significant market for the plane. On top of that, the much lower cost of operations (thanks to fuel savings) could make these short flights even more viable.

Over time, the company is planning for battery technology to improve, resulting in higher energy density and electric aircraft with a longer range.

