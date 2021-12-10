Eviation unveils versatile interior of its electric plane with 440 miles of range

Eviation, the company behind one of the most advanced projects to deliver an all-electric aircraft for commercial services, has unveiled the interior of its electric plane with 440 miles of range.

It includes several configurations for different applications.

After Eviation unveiled the prototype of its Alice aircraft back in 2017, the company attracted a lot of attention and comparison with Tesla because the aircraft was amongst the first all-electric plane that was viable for actual commercial use.

It boasted a range of up to 600 miles (965 km) and a capacity of up to nine passengers, making it viable for some short-haul regional airlines.

Earlier this year, Eviation unveiled the production version of its aircraft and unfortunately, the range was reduced to 440 nautical miles. However, it is still viable for plenty of short routes, especially in the form factor of the aircraft, which is bigger than most battery-electric aircraft projects to date.

Today, Eviation unveiled the interior configurations that it plans to offer for its Alice electric aircraft.

Here are the main features of Alice’s interior space:

A beautiful, fully equipped galley with lavatory and sink

The widest cabin in its class measuring a roomy 6 feet, 4 inches across

A conveniently placed wardrobe to stow jackets and other personal belongings

An easily accessible side panel at each seat with a foldable table, personal power outlet and USB slot

Unrivaled panoramic windows that are 22 inches high and 16.5 inches wide for the largest in class experience

The largest baggage compartment in its class at 100 cubic feet and a total baggage allowance of 850 pounds – spacious enough to accommodate skis, golfing equipment or bicycles

Now the different configuration:

Eviation’s Alice Executive Cabin





It’s configured to be a six-seater to address the business plane market or even become a private aircraft.

Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay commented on the executive cabin:

Alice’s executive cabin is the epitome of pure all-electric elegance, and a magnificent blend of beauty and technology. We are shaping the future of travel through electric aviation and it’s thrilling to offer a glimpse into what business travel can and will look like in the very near-term. Our executive cabin concept elevates the industry standard for interior design for this class of aircraft.

Due to the electric aircraft’s limitations, this is likely to be one of the more popular configurations, but one with more seats is also available.

Eviation’s Alice Commuter Cabin





This configuration includes nine seats and has space for 850 pounds of luggage.

Eviation’s Alice Cargo Cabin





Eviation also unveiled a cargo version of the aircraft:

Equipped with forward and aft access doors, and one continuous cargo bay. With a cargo volume of 450 cubic feet, Alice is designed for rapid loading and unloading of cargo for quicker turnarounds. A temperature- controlled cargo compartment ensures that temperature-sensitive goods are kept safe throughout travel.

Due to the aircraft specs, this configuration is likely not going to be as popular.

The Washington state-based company is currently taking reservations for all those versions of Alice, and it plans to start deliveries in 2026.

