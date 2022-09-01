Tesla ramps up hiring for ‘Semi Service Program’ ahead of first electric truck deliveries

Tesla is ramping up hiring for its ‘Semi Service Program’ to service its upcoming Tesla Semi electric truck ahead of the first customer deliveries.

After years of delays, Elon Musk finally confirmed that Tesla Semi electric trucks with 500 miles of range are going to be shipping to customers by the end of the year.

Tesla has already been using the electric trucks in its own fleet for a while now, but the automaker is expected to start delivering some units to customers for the first time.

It means that the automaker is going to to service those vehicles.

Last year, Electrek reported that Tesla was looking to hire its first service technicians for Tesla Semi. The automaker was establishing what it called its ‘Semi Service Program’ for the electric truck.

We later learned that Tesla was looking to take its mobile service strategy, which has proved popular with Tesla owners, and apply it to its Semi Service Program.

Now as deliveries are expected any day, Electrek spotted some new job openings that Tesla posted for service technicians for Tesla Semi.

Tesla wrote in the listing:

We are looking for experienced Service Technicians to support the growth of the Semi Service Program.

Then the automaker added that those new technicians will the ‘first’ to service the Tesla Semi trucks for customers:

“Our goal is to find experienced technicians looking to take their careers to the next level. They will be supporting product and service development, as well as being the FIRST technicians to provide an in-person service to our new customers.”

Tesla listed 5 locations where it needs technicians for the Semi Service Program:

Fremont, CA

Sacramento, CA

Modesto, CA

Central Valley, CA

Reno, NV

This gives us a good idea of where Tesla first plans to deliver its electric semi trucks.

Tesla lists the tasks that the technicians are going to be expected to do:

Work alongside Engineering and Development teams to provide direct product feedback

Be the part of the first Semi Service technicians in the field

Support the Tesla Semi Fleet that will move Tesla cargo between our own factories

Support our first customers and repair their fleet as needed

Travel to customers and work alongside their technicians in their workshops

Create/maintain repair instructions to be used by anyone servicing a Tesla Semi

Set the standard and provide feedback on tooling and utilization

Support Tesla Service Centers, as needed

Everything points to deliveries of the Tesla Semi starting soon. Tesla is also hiring for its Semi production program in Nevada as it ramps up production of the electric trucks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.