Quick Charge Podcast: August 29, 2022

- Media goes nuts over Elon Musk calling for more oil and gas, but here’s the full quote
- Tesla unveils new virtual power plant in Japan
- Honda and LG investing $4.4B to build batteries in the US
- The number of EVs with 300+ miles of range tripled in the US in 2022 – but do we even need it?
- France is subsidizing EV leases so its residents only have to pay 100 euros a month
- Smartphone giant Xiaomi might co-brand EVs with BAIC to fulfill its 2024 delivery promise
