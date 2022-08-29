France is subsidizing EVs leases so its residents only have to pay 100 euros a month￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

Scooter Doll

Aug. 29th 2022 8:25 am PT

France EV lease
Following President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election in France this year, he has begun making good on a promise he made during his campaign to make electric vehicles more affordable. The government is reportedly working out how quickly it can roll out a new measure that would make leases for some EVs available to the people of France for only 100 euros a month.

During his latest campaign trail, Emmanuel Macron promised a future in France that included a state-sponsored leasing program for low-income households who cannot afford EVs, even with current or future subsidies.

The French government currently offers subsidies as high as 6,000 euros for the purchase of an EV priced under 47,000 euros. There is also potential for additional government aid under a trade-in program to get older gasoline vehicles off the streets of France.

According to Automotive News Europe, 12% of new car sales in France were all-electric during the first seven months of 2022. Still, the prospect of buying or leasing an EV remains out of reach for many in France. At least until now.

On “free-to-air ” television over the weekend, France’s Budget Minister Gabriel Attal said the government is preparing a plan to subsidize EV leasing that will make all-electric models available for only 100 euros ($100) a month. Attal followed up by saying that 100 euros is less than most French drivers currently spend on gasoline alone each month.

Lastly, Attal said the French government is currently determining on how quickly the new affordable leasing measure can be rolled out based on the availability of qualifying EVs.

No specific models were mentioned as part of the EV lease subsidies, but several current leases in France for smaller EVs are already priced between 100-200 euros per month and could make valid candidates. This includes EVs like the Renault Twingo (seen above) or the new electric Fiat 500.

