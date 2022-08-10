Quick Charge Podcast: August 10, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
- Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range starts shipping this year, says Musk
- Elon Musk sells massive $6.9 billion chunk of Tesla (TSLA) stake
- Tesla loses Nürburgring crown to Porsche Taycan again
- Tesla self-driving smear campaign releases ‘test’ that fails to realize FSD never engaged
- GM’s CFO says the automaker is hitting an inflection point, scaling EV production
