Hyundai selects BorgWarner’s iDM to power new EV model

Hyundai Motor Company has announced it will be using BorgWarner’s integrated drive module (iDM) for a new small electric (EV) model.

For the second time in less than two years, Hyundai is partnering with BorgWarner to power a new EV release. Hyundai’s A-segment (small size) EV is planned for production in the third quarter of 2024.

Hyundai has selected BorgWarner’s iDM146, a high-powered, efficient integrated drive module. The iDM operates at 400V with a peak power of 135 kW.

BorgWarner’s iDM146 powers electronics, the electric motor, and vehicle mechanics making it the perfect choice for automakers looking to scale EV production. Furthermore, having the gearbox, motor, and silicon inverter in one unit helps reduce the overall weight and space used.

The electric motor uses High Voltage Hairpin technology, providing an efficient, scalable solution for EV production.

President and General Manager of BorgWarner’s PowerDrive Systems, Stefan Demmerle, says:

Our partnership with the Hyundai Motor Company spans two decades, and we’re delighted to continue our relationship by supplying our latest technology for the company’s newest electrification project.

The auto supplier has been gearing up for the transition to electric vehicles with several acquisitions, including its latest, Rhombus Energy Solutions. BorgWarner is a leader in electric drive systems, a critical component of EVs.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Hyundai accelerating EV strategy with BorgWarner’s iDM

At Hyundai’s 2022 CEO Investor Day, we got a glimpse into Hyundai’s EV strategy. The legacy automaker is targeting 1.87 million EV sales annually by 2030.

To achieve its goals, Hyundai will reveal 17 new EV models by the decade’s end, 11 Hyundai models, and six under its luxury Genesis brand. Hyundai’s latest deal with BorgWarner is the second of its kind as the automaker looks to ramp EV sales.

Hyundai’s President and CEO, Jaehoon Chang, claims:

Hyundai is successfully accelerating its transition to electrification and becoming a global leader in EVs despite a challenging business enviroment caused by the global chip shortage and ongoing pandemic.

The automaker’s leader adds:

Along with our seamless efforts to improve EV value, Hyundai Motor will continue to secure its business sustainably as a ‘Mobile Solutions Provider’ through advanced technologies.

Hyundai targets 7% of the global BEV market share. Will Hyundai’s new deal with BorgWarner help it hit its target?

The automaker began selling the IONIQ 6 this year, followed by the IONIC 7 in 2024. The new Hyundai EV models include three sedans, six SUVs, one light commercial van, and a new model type.

Meanwhile, Genesis is launching the GV70 EV this year. The luxury brands’ new EV models will include two cars and four SUVs. With this in mind, Genesis plans all new models launched after 2025 to be electric.

