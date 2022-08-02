Quick Charge Podcast: August 2, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla partners with national technical school to train next-gen of EV technicians
- Tesla enables paid charging at Destination Chargers, but there’s a catch
- Taiwanese energy company to supply batteries to Aptera and is rumored to produce the SEVs in Taiwan
- GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
- Rivian (RIVN) is not happy to be left out of new EV tax credit
- Legacy automakers: Who is investing the most into EVs?
- BMW introduces lower-spec i4 eDrive35, starting under $53,000… but why?
- GAC calls out Stellantis CEO for ‘lack of respect’ toward Chinese customers amid failed Jeep joint venture
