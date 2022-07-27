Quick Charge Podcast: July 27, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla has a new product called ‘Virtual Machine Mode’ coming to its ‘Big Battery’
- Tesla finally puts an end to its unlimited ‘Standard Connectivity’ with now 8-year limit
- Tesla doubles down on better range estimates with tire pressure and more now being taken into account
- Tesla expands its own insurance based on real-time driver data to two more states – now in 10 states
- GM and LG to build 3 US EV battery factories with a $2.5B DOE loan
- Honda teases the design process of the Prologue EV before it launches in 2024
