Quick Charge Podcast: July 25, 2022

- Tesla (TSLA) trademarks ‘Cyber Roundup’ ahead of rebranded annual shareholder meeting
- Tesla releases impressive footage of robot pulling still smoking casting from Giga Press
- Tesla (TSLA) discloses it was recently subpoenaed by the SEC over Musk’s tweets again
- Tesla starts applying for funds to expand Supercharger network to non-Tesla EV owners
- Average electric car price hit $66,000 in the US, but that’s not the whole story
- Sono Motors unveils a new and improved production design of its Sion solar EV
- EAVX, Morgan Olson, and REE Automotive share live demonstrations of Proxima electric van
