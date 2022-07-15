Podcast: Tesla plug as a standard, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Taiga Orca electric jetski, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss a push to make the Tesla plug standard, the launch of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Taiga Orca electric jetski, and more.
- Aptera asks Congress to make Tesla’s plug and Superchargers the standard for EVs in the US
- Tesla battery supplier Panasonic teases impressive increases in capacity
- Panasonic is building a battery factory in Kansas to supply Tesla with new 4680 cell
- Elon Musk does the impossible and manages expectations on Tesla’s next Full Self-Driving update
- Tesla loses its head of AI and vision Andrej Karpathy – a big loss for the Autopilot team
- Hyundai officially debuts new IONIQ 6 with 379 mile range, teases upcoming IONIQ N performance EV
- Taiga Orca electric jet ski is here, and it’s pure unadulterated fun
- Canoo stock doubles as Walmart orders up to 10,000 EVs in deal that includes warranted shares in company [update]
- Ford files trademarks for electric versions of smaller Maverick and Ranger pickup trucks
- VinFast receives $1.2B in incentives from North Carolina to build US plant, the largest economic package in state history
