Wheel-E Podcast! Special episode for Eurobike 2022 with the latest e-bike news

This week on a special episode of Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most interesting news and announcements from Eurobike 2022, the largest electric bicycle trade show in Europe. Some of the biggest stories include a first chance to test Tern’s new Quick Haul electric bike, the massive amount of cargo e-bikes at the show, anti-lock braking for e-bikes from a joint Blubrake & Shimano venture, a perceptible drop in pedal bikes, and lots more.

This episode of the podcast is sponsored by Tern Bicycles, who recently released the Quick Haul to make quality electric cargo bikes more affordable.

The Wheel-E podcast normally runs every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 12:15 p.m. ET (or the video after 1:00 p.m. ET):

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.