SparkCharge is offering free EV charging delivery in July through the Currently App

Mobile charging network SparkCharge is offering customers complimentary EV charging delivery services throughout the month of July using its Currently App. EV drivers in serviceable cities can open the app and arrange for a Currently driver to come to their EV and recharge its battery for free. See below for the promo code to take advantage of the free Currently EV charging.

Currently is an on-demand charging service in the US that was created by SparkCharge – a mobile charging network that provides EV replenishment using its portable Roadie Charging System. This system provides DC fast charging virtually anywhere without any reliance on infrastructure.

The Roadie gained SparkCharge notoriety when it appeared on season 12 on ABC’s Shark Tank, earning a deal with billionaire shark Mark Cuban who remains an investor. With funding in place, SparkCharge has been working since then to implement its mobile EV charging strategy.

This past March, we covered news of SparkCharge’s new partnership with Kia America, offering two months of free mobile charging to EV6 customers though the Currently app. Now, SparkCharge is offering more EV drivers free charging in July… as long as you live in one of the cities the company currently operates in.

Free mobile charging in action through Currently / Source: SparkCharge

Take advantage of free charging in July using Currently

According to SparkCharge, users on the Currently App can receive free charging throughout July using promo code “POWERUP.” That being said, only EV drivers in the following cities can take advantage of the mobile EV charging service:

Dallas

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Jose

Each complimentary charge delivers up to 100 miles of range to your EV, and Currently employees will charge your vehicle’s battery up to 80%. In addition to being in one of Currently’s serviceable cities, it’s important to ensure the app offers charging to your specific EV model. You can confirm that here.

If you live in one of the cities above, you can download the Currently App for free and test out free mobile charging, no matter where your EV is parked.

