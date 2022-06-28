Quick Charge Podcast: June 28, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- 15,000 Tesla vehicles are already in the hands of Uber drivers through Hertz deal
- VW CEO believes Tesla will be weakened by ramping up 3 Gigafactories simultaneously
- VW and Siemens invest $450 million in Electrify America to accelerate EV charging infrastructure
- Cadillac Lyriq first drive: A year early and dollar long at $60K
- See leaked photos of Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 before June 29 reveal
- Here are the only 5 countries opposing Europe’s 2035 electric car-only rule
