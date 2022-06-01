Quick Charge Podcast: June 1, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla receives 4680 battery cell samples from Panasonic ahead of mass production
- Elon Musk asks all Tesla employees to come back to the office or quit
- Tesla is getting the world’s largest casting machine, and it’s for Cybertruck
- 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV get $6,000 price cut, start at $25,600
- Buick announces it’s going all-electric by 2030 and unveils stunning Wildcat EV concept
- Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO
- Genesis customer receives new GV60 marking the automaker’s first BEV delivery in the US
