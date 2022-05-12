Quick Charge Podcast: May 12, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk is looking to finance Twitter acquisition without loans backed by Tesla shares as price falls
- Tesla Model 3 becomes a 6-ton electric tank with giant chain tracks
- We got to tow over 10,000 lbs in an electrified GMC Sierra during Magna’s ‘Tech Week’
- Ford hints at bringing LFP batteries to Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning
- Rivian (RIVN) Q1 2022 results – $1.5b loss, 10K new orders, reaffirms 25K production guidance
- Lordstown Motors closes sale of plant to Foxconn for $230M in much needed cash
- Foxconn wastes no time announcing Fisker PEAR will be built at newly acquired Lordstown plant
