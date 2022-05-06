Podcast: Rivian R1T live Q&A, F-150 Lightning deliveries, Tesla news, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we do a live Q&A about the Rivian R1T from the electric pickup truck, Ford starts F-150 Lightning deliveries, we discuss some Tesla news, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Q&A Live from the Rivian R1T
- Rivian secures $1.5 billion in incentives for its upcoming Georgia EV factory
- F-150 Lightning deliveries begin with even more horsepower, payload capacity, plus real-time range estimates while towing
- Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup needs a $3,900 home device to use it as backup power
- Recurrent lets you monitor and compare the battery health of a current or prospective EV for free
- Tesla cancels employee bonuses tied to delivery quotas, raises salaries to compensate
- Tesla updates Model S/X with new swivel screen for better in-car viewing experience
- Tesla CCS adapter spotted charging at over 200 kW – is it finally going to be available?
