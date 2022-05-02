Tesla CCS adapter spotted charging at over 200 kW – is it finally going to be available?

Tesla’s own CCS adapter was spotted charging a Model Y at over 200 kW – a first for Tesla’s elusive adapter. Is it finally going to be available?

With the launch of the Model 3 and its Supercharger V3 in Europe, Tesla switched its main charging standard to CCS.

The automaker ended up launching a CCS adapter for Model S and Model X owners to be able to use the growing CCS charging station networks.

Tesla made the adapter – which is CCS to Type 2 (standard charge connector in Europe) – available in some markets, but it never released a CCS adapter for its own proprietary connector, which the automaker uses for its vehicles in North America and a few other markets.

This left Tesla owners in North America unable to take advantage of growing third-party charging networks using the CCS standard, like Electrify America.

In 2020, Tesla announced that such a CCS1 adapter is coming, but it only made it available in Korea for some reason.

There’s strong demand for the adapter in North America – enough that many Tesla owners started jumping through hoops to import the CCS1 adapter.

When launching the ~$250 adapter in Korea, Tesla said that it was rated for 150 kW, but now a Model Y owner who imported it managed to charge at 205 kW at an EVgo station with it (via Reddit):

As you can see, it charged at 205 kW at 19% state of charge, and it settled at just over 100 kW when passing 50% state of charge. It’s not clear how the adapter is doing better than its rated capacity when it was announced. It could be a software update after further testing.

Hopefully, it means that Tesla might finally be closer to launching the CCS1 adapter in North America.

In the meantime, it’s still possible to get it directly from Tesla in Korea. A Tesla owner put together a very useful guide about it.

