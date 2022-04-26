Quick Charge Podcast: April 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Used Tesla prices are out of control – some Model Ys with over 30,000 miles are selling for more than new vehicles
- Tesla (TSLA) tumbles amidst India shutting down car importation from Giga Shanghai, and questions about Musk buying Twitter
- Tesla (TSLA) still owns 75% of the US’s electric car market so far this year
- Lucid Motors announces agreement with Gov’t of Saudi Arabia to purchase up to 100k EVs over the next decade
- Rivian delays Ocean Coast interiors, introduces ‘Sand’ and ‘Pet’ Modes and Dashcam
- Ford launches production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, says it’s a ‘Model T moment’
