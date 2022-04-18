Quick Charge Podcast: April 18, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches insurance based on real-time driver data in three more states
- Tesla Megapack project with 730 MWh of capacity is now up and running on PG&E’s network
- Tesla Giga Berlin is now producing 350 Model Ys per week, aims to ramp up to 1,000 this month, report says
- Tesla brings back workers to Giga Shanghai, but delays production restart by a day
- If you wanted to order a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E online in the US, you’re now out of luck
- Tritium signs multi-year contract with BP starting with order of ~1,000 DCFC chargers
