Quick Charge Podcast: April 16, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla goes full Apple and stops delivering cars with included charging hardware, now sold separately
- Tesla unveils giant new 360 MWh Megapack project that is going to help power 60,000 homes
- Tesla now doesn’t let anyone buy their car after lease is over as used car prices are skyrocketing
- Tesla’s Supercharger cost revealed to be just one-fifth of the competition in losing home state bid
- Tesla now aims to reopen Giga Shanghai on April 18 after a 3-week shutdown
Sponsored by Recurrent Auto: Check the battery before buying a used EV & monitor your battery performance with monthly insights using Recurrent’s free battery reports for EV owners.
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.