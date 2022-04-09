Quick Charge Podcast: April 9, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk sets ‘massive wave of new products’ with Tesla producing Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi in 2023
- Tesla delivered the first made-in-Texas Model Y, but it is still being vague about the new version
- Tesla is aiming to start production of its Optimus humanoid robot in 2023
- Tesla is going to make a new futuristic-looking electric vehicle as a ‘dedicated robotaxi’
- Tesla is going to build a solar and Megapack farm to power a new Bitcoin mining facility
- Nissan announces prototype facility for solid-state batteries, plans for EV integration in 2028
