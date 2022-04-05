Quick Charge Podcast: April 5, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is testing a Lucid Air with over 500 miles of range on its test track
- Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board, but it caps his ownership of the social media to 15% to avoid hostile takeover
- GM and Honda announce plan to ‘codevelop series of affordable electric vehicles’
- GM finally resumes production on the Chevy Bolt
- Sono Motors and Valmet Automotive sign terms to manufacture Sion SEVs in Finland, but will hike prices again
- NASA contracts Canoo to build EVs that will transport astronauts to launchpad for Artemis missions
