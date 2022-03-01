Quick Charge Podcast: March 1, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla unveils Supercharger station built in only 8 days thanks to new pre-fabricated system
- New Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with bed cover
- Kia America partners with Currently app to bring mobile on-demand EV charging to its customers, beginning with 2 free months
- Ford launches its bi-directional home charging station at a surprisingly good price
- VW confirms that some ID.4 electric SUVs were lost in infamous cargo ship fire (Update: Felicity Ace sinks)
- Lucid Motors’ Q4 earnings: 125 Air deliveries in 2021, 2022 production estimates slashed as much as 40% due to ‘supply chain constraints’
- In a US first, California will pilot solar-panel canopies over canals
