Kobalt’s 80V Max electric chainsaw ditches gas at $349, more in New Green Deals

One thing that gas has held over electric tools in the past is power, but Kobalt’s 18-inch 80V Max electric chainsaw aims to tackle that. With the power of a 50cc gas engine, this chainsaw can handle cutting up to 500 4x4s per charge, making it quite versatile. Coming in at $349, this electric chainsaw is perfect for getting your yard cleaned up this spring. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Kobalt’s 80V Max 18-inch electric handles 500 cuts per charge

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 80V Max 18-inch Brushless Electric Chainsaw for $349 shipped. Down from $399, you’re saving at least 12% here and scoring one of the first discounts we’ve seen since the holidays, where we saw the 2Ah model go on sale. Kobalt claims that this electric chainsaw has the equivalent power to a 50cc gas alternative. With the 5Ah battery included in the bundle, you’ll find that it can handle up to 300 cuts of 4×4 lumber per charge. The brushless motor provides “instant torque” and will last longer than traditional brushed motors. Plus, there’s an interatia-activated chain brake for added safety and onboard tool storage. Plus, Kobalt offers a 5-year tool and 3-year battery warranty with your purchase.

Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this spring at $140

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw for $140.24 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of nearly $180, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since the holidays when it fell to $126 for Black Friday. If you’re preparing to give your yard some attention this spring, then this cordless pole saw is a solid way to do just that. There’s an 8-inch bar and chain and the 3-piece aluminum shaft can extend up to eight feet, which delivers up to an 11-foot maximum reach. The included 2Ah battery delivers up to 60 cuts on 4×4 lumber and can easily handle trimming trees around your property. Plus, being electric, you’ll no longer have to deal with gas or noise frequently associated with pole saws.

Run your tech anytime, anywhere with Anker’s PowerHouse 200 power station at $160 ($100 off)

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box charging gear sale, the official Anker Amazon storefront is also offering its PowerHouse 200 Portable Power Station for $159.99 shipped to Prime members. Regularly $260, this is a solid $100 off the going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Whether it’s to be ready for emergency situations or to power some gear on your next outdoor adventure, the PowerHouse 200 is a solid casual option that is now much more affordable than usual. The 213Wh/57600 mAh unit delivers a 110 AC outlet, a pair of USB-A jacks, a 30W USB-C power delivery port, and a 5-22V DC output to juice up and run MacBooks, smartphones, small appliances, and more. You can learn even more in our hands-on review.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.