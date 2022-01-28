Stop using gas and oil in 2022 with Kobalt’s 80V electric mower at $449, more in New Green Deals

Winter is in full force across the country this weekend, but nothing helps to get through the cold like looking forward to warmer weather. For that, we’re taking a look at Kobalt’s 80V Max brushless mower which can help you kick gas and oil out of your routine. Right now you can save up to $150 on these electric mowers while scoring an energy-efficient and self-propelled design. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Kobalt’s electric mower kick gas and oil to the curb

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering Kobalt 80V Max brushless cordless electric lawn mowers up to $150 off. Our favorite model on sale is the 21-inch Self-Propelled with 6Ah Battery and Charger for $449 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $426.55. Down at least $150 from its normal going rate, you’re enjoying a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked from back in November here.

This lawn mower ditches the traditional design that requires gas and oil for an 80V battery for its power source. You’ll find that not only will you save on purchasing fossil fuels week after week for lawn care, but at the same time, this mower offers a quieter experience that doesn’t has the same byproducts as burning gas. Plus, it’s self-propelled, meaning it’ll pull itself through your yard, helping make mowing a simpler chore overall.

Avid Power’s corded electric leaf blower falls to $39 (Reg. $55)

Avid Power (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Prime members its 12A 600CFM Corded Electric Blower for $39.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $55, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, the equivalent WORX model goes for over $50 right now at Amazon. This powerful blower uses a 12A motor to deliver a maximum air movement of 600CFM at 135MPH speeds. Since it’s corded electric, no gas or oil will be required for it to function. On top of that, it only weighs 5.1 pounds which is fairly lightweight for longer lawn cleaning sessions. Plus, there’s a cord retainer that ensures it stays plugged in as you walk around the yard.

RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD now $152

RAVPower is offering its 252.7Wh Portable Power Station for $152.50 shipped with the code PB87 at checkout. Down from $190, today’s deal comes within $2.50 of our last mention back in May and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing dual 110V AC outlets that have the ability to offer up to 250W over a single plug and 300W when both are in use, this portable power station will become a go-to in both your camping setup and emergency kit. On top of that, it also has 60W USB-C Power Delivery input and output, and can even be recharged via your car’s DC port or solar. Plus, there’s a built-in LED light that features a solid output, SOS, and flashing depending on what you need at the time.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more.

