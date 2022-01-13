Quick Charge Podcast: January 13, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla expands Gigafactory Nevada solar array toward goal to become world’s biggest
- Hacker claims to be behind Tesla resetting third-party app access to its vehicles
- Tesla Model S gets its first yoke steering wheel replacement, but there are caveats
- Tesla is releasing a product roadmap update on Jan 26 with Cybertruck and more
- Government data show gasoline vehicles are up to 100x more prone to fires than EVs
- Honda still waffling over EVs in the US claiming consumer uptake is ‘out of whack’
- Ford market cap blows by $100B on big EV plans, leading US battery output by 2025
