Windows giant Andersen leads $30M funding of solar window company

US window manufacturing giant Andersen Corporation is leading a series B $30 million funding round of solar window company Ubiquitous Energy.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Solar windows backed by Andersen

Ubiquitous Energy claims that its technology, UE Power, is the only patented and transparent photovoltaic glass coating that uses solar power to generate energy while remaining visibly indistinguishable from traditional windows.

The transparent solar panels can produce up to about 50% of the power of rooftop solar per given surface area, so it’s designed to complement solar panels, not replace them.

Ubiquitous Energy, which was founded in 2011, was started by a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Michigan State University scientists and engineers looking for new ways to integrate solar power technology into everyday products and surfaces.

The company has begun a US site selection process for its first high-volume manufacturing line.

Ubiquitous windows at Michigan State University

Ubiquitous Energy says that “broad adoption of UE Power within architectural glass has the opportunity to offset up to an estimated 10% of global emissions, greatly reducing the 40% of global carbon emissions that come from buildings and improving their energy efficiency at the same time.”

Jay Lund, chairman and chief executive officer of Andersen Corporation, said:

Ubiquitous Energy’s transparent photovoltaic technology is revolutionary and represents a new horizon for the fenestration industry. …Andersen is excited to support the work of Ubiquitous Energy to bring solar power into homes through windows – creating new opportunities for energy efficiency, cost savings, and smart home integrations that will both delight homeowners and contribute to a healthier planet.

You can learn more about Ubiquitous windows’ technology in the company’s FAQ here.

Electrek’s Take

Solar glass isn’t new, but it’s still a young sector. What makes this particular news about solar glass significant is that a huge company like Andersen is devoting money to the technology.

Andersen has the ability to scale up this solar window technology and bring it into the mainstream window market. This investment, which is going to enable Ubiquitous to launch high-volume manufacturing, is pretty exciting stuff.

Read more: These ‘stick-on’ solar panels just got a cash injection

Photos: © 2022 Courtesy of Ubiquitous Energy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.