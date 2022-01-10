Using Elon Musk’s Boring Tunnel at CES 2022: Hardly groundbreaking [Video]

When Elon Musk started The Boring Company, it made a fair bit of news. Depending on who you ask, the tunnels are either revolutionary forms of transportation to ease urban congestion at a dramatically reduced cost or claustrophobic overhyped tunnels with cars driving through them that are far less efficient than a simple tram, train, or bus.

I attended CES last week and used the LVCC Loop – the Las Vegas Convention Center Boring Company Loop – to get between show halls. It was certainly better than walking between the halls, but I definitely think it falls into the latter category.

The Boring Company’s first tunnel was in Hawthorne, California. The mile-long demonstration tunnel relied on slightly modified Tesla vehicles to operate. The company’s loop at the Las Vegas Convention Center just uses standard Tesla’s, but the tunnel is far from perfect.

While the goal of the loop is to avoid traffic, the tunnel experienced backups during the show.

Using standard vehicles also limits the capacity of the system: a large vehicle fitting many passengers could be far more efficient.

