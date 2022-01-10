Quick Charge Podcast: January 10, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla loses its head of HR and top diversity advocate
- Tesla receives greenlight to build 2,000 Model Y bodies at Gigafactory Berlin ahead of final approval
- Tesla spotted using mobile Powerpacks at first Tesla Semi Megacharger station
- Tesla asks fanbase to support push to allow direct sales in New York
- Using Elon Musk’s Boring Tunnel at CES 2022: Hardly groundbreaking [Video]
- Stellantis says goodbye to ICE as Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter, and Opel Combo go EV-only
- Zeekr announces huge delivery goals for 2022, plans for EU expansion in early 2023
