Scotland missed 100% clean electricity consumption in 2020 by only 1.4%

In 2011, Scotland set a target of reaching 100% clean electricity consumption in 2020. And last year, the country almost reached its target – 98.6% of gross electricity consumption came from renewable sources, according to the Scottish government’s December energy statement.

Scotland, which is working to achieve net zero by 2045 – a legally binding target – has one of the most ambitious climate targets in the world.

The BBC notes:

In 2019, Scotland met 90.1% of its equivalent electricity consumption from renewables, according to Scottish government figures. The 100% target was set in 2011, when renewable technologies generated just 37% of national demand.

Here are Scotland’s energy targets, and what the country has achieved to date:

Energy targets Latest Target Overall renewable energy target: total Scottish energy consumption from renewables 25.4% in 2020 50% by 2030 Renewable electricity target: gross electricity consumption from renewables 98.6% in 2020 100% by 2020 Renewable heat target: non-electrical heat demand from renewables 6.3% in 2020 11% by 2020 Energy consumption target: Reduction in total energy consumption from 2005-07 Down 14.4% in 2020 12% by 2020 Energy productivity target: percentage change in gross value added achieved from the input of 1 gigawatt hour of energy from 2015 Down 5.9% in 2020 Up 30% in 2030 Source: Scottish government

61.8% of all electricity generated in Scotland in 2020 was from clean energy sources. There was a 1.9 TWh increase in clean electricity generated in 2020 compared to 2019, mainly from wind and hydro.

Cabinet secretary for net zero, energy and transport Michael Matheson said:

Scotland is leading the way internationally with our commitment to be net zero by 2045. This statement shows we are continuing to make good progress with the equivalent of 98.6% of gross electricity consumption being from renewable sources in 2020, which is up from 89.8% in 2019. Whilst we do have many challenges ahead of us if we are going to meet our ambitious targets, we have laid the groundwork in 2021 for Scotland to take important leaps forward towards net zero.

