Goodyear launches new tire optimized for Teslas and other electric cars

Goodyear announced the launch of a new tire designed to be optimized for electric cars, especially Tesla vehicles, which will be the first to get the new tire.

The advent of electric vehicles has had an interesting impact on other aspects of the auto industry.

The need for more efficiency had suppliers turn their focus towards developing components for electric cars that had nothing to do with electric powertrains.

For example, several tire manufacturers have been developing tires specifically for electric cars.

Electric cars have different requirements for tires because they are often heavier, but the focus on range and efficiency have also led tire manufacturers to revisit the balance between grip, handling, and efficiency.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is one of those companies, and it recently announced the launch of the “new ElectricDrive GT,” a new tire tuned for the North American EV market.

David Reese, vice president of product development at Goodyear Americas, commented on the announcement:

“Products that anticipate the mobility needs of consumers are central to Goodyear’s focus on innovation excellence. Electric vehicles present a very specific set of requirements for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance, and overall performance. We’re proud to deliver leading technologies to serve the evolving EV landscape.”

One of the problems with electric vehicles is that they are so quiet that other sounds, like tires rolling on the road, are more noticeable.

Goodyear is addressing that with its SoundComfort technology in the ElectricDrive GT:

“The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology®, which acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. It is also designed with an asymmetric tread pattern and specialized tread compound that provide enhanced all-season traction, giving EV drivers confident handling in both wet and dry road conditions.”

Andrew Lau, product marketing manager, commented on the ElectricDrive GT tire:

“With the continued growth in the EV segment, Goodyear recognized an opportunity to provide consumers with a tire designed for the unique needs of these vehicles. We know drivers are looking for a replacement tire that delivers enhanced tread wear without sacrificing performance. The ElectricDrive GT was designed with that in mind, and we’re thrilled to bring this option to market for EV drivers in the U.S.”

Goodyear says that the ElectricDrive product portfolio will come to North America in 2022, and it will first be available in 255/45R19 104W XL size, which happens to be compatible with the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, the two most popular electric cars in the US.

