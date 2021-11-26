Jackery’s Explorer 240 is the perfect entry-level portable power station for $159 + more [BF Deal]

Whether you’re on the go for business or leisure, or camping in the woods, mountains, or your own backyard, a dependable and versatile power station is a must. Available from Nov. 25th-29th at a price of just $159.99, the Explorer 240 from Jackery is a light, compact, and multi-functional power station that offers entry-level portable power or additional energy storage for seasoned travelers. Head below for more on the Explorer 240, and some of other favorite deals from Jackery’s Black Friday sale.

Jackery provides clean portable power to the masses

Jackery was founded nearly a decade ago by engineers with a love for the outdoors, so you know you’re in good hands with their products. A lot of others are too.

Since being founded, Jackery has become one of the largest producers of portable power and solar utilities. In a focus to tackle climate change head-on, Jackery looks to deliver its power stations and solar panels to the world to provide clean energy for outdoor living.

That starts with the Explorer series – a lineup of portable power stations built to combine high quality and clean energy mobility.

The Jackery Explorer 240, in particular, is a compact yet powerful power station that can power several of your devices in the great outdoors, at home, or anywhere in between.

The Jackery Explorer 240 / Source: Jackery

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station

Jackery describes its Explorer 240 Power Station as an excellent entry-level power solution for the outdoors, and for good reason.

The 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack uses a pure sine inverter to power your devices through one of four ports. Whether it’s powering your phone, laptop, or mini-fridge, the Explorer 240 can handle it on the go.

At only 6.6 lbs, this Jackery power station can be easily carried by its solid top handle, so make sure those kids pitch in when you take them camping! The Explorer 240 is easy for anyone to use, offering a simple push-button operation to activate any outlet you need on the go.

If you’re like us, you want to know all the ins and outs of your power station before you make your purchase, a wise choice. Here are all the detailed specs you need to know about the Explorer 240 Power Station from Jackery

Specs

BATTERY INFO. RECHARGE TIMES (0-100%) Battery Chemistry Lithium-ion NMC AC Adapter 5.5 Hours Battery Capacity 240 Wh (14.4V, 16.8 Ah) 12V Car Adapter 6.5 Hours Lifecycle 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity SolarSaga 60W Panel 7 Hours PORTS GENERAL INFO. AC Output 110VAC, 60Hz, 200W (400W Surge Peak) Weight 6.6 lbs. (3 kg) USB-A Output 5V, 2.4A Dimensions (LxWxD) 9.05 x 5.24 x 7.87 inches

(23 x 13.32 x 20 cm) Car Output 12V, 10A Operational Usage Temp. 14-104F (-10-40℃) DC Input 12V-30V (65W Max) Warranty 24 months (2 years)

Some usage times for various items using the Jackery Explorer 240 / Source: Jackery

Charging

Another big perk of the Explorer 240 from Jackery is its versatility and performance in recharging. You can replenish your power station by using a wall outlet, car outlet, or generator.

For those looking to keep their energy as clean as possible, the Explorer 240 also has a built-in MPPT controller, delivering efficient recharging as its own solar generator. Note, this method requires the SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately).

Aside from the charging times to 100% listed above, your new Jackery Explorer 400 can get you to an 80% charge in the following time frames:

Wall outlet – 3.5 hours

Car outlet – 5 hours

Solar input (w/SolarSaga 60W panel) – 5.5 hours

Additionally, the Explorer 240 allows for pass-through charging, enabling you to continue to replenish your devices while your Jackery power station simultaneously is recharged itself.

If paired with the aforementioned solar panel, you could realistically work from your campsite without any dependency on the electrical grid.

Try a Jackery Power Station for yourself

If you’re new to portable power or Jackery in general, the Explorer 240 Power Station is the perfect starting point to keep your devices powered on the go.

You can get one yourself for just $159.99 between November 25th and 29th, through the Jackery website.

Interested in completely clean energy for your new Explorer 240? Check out Jackery’s 240 Solar Generator bundle, which includes the Explorer 240 and the SolarSaga 60W panel. Both can be yours for $359.98.

More of our favourite green deals from Jackery:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.