Quick Charge Podcast: November 20, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla suffers worldwide app server outage, owners can’t connect to their cars (update: back)
- Tesla expands Supercharger network to Alaska, now in all 50 states
- Tesla (TSLA) is in a position to grab $2.5 trillion of EV market, says top analyst
- ‘Build Back Better Act’ passes House, EV tax credit faces US Senate next
- Ford announces plans to produce 600,000 electric vehicles per year by 2023
- Ford’s Lightning order numbers don’t include fleet buyers, which means it’ll be sold out forever
- GM rolls out software update limiting Chevy Bolt EV charge to 80%, but removes parking restrictions
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.