Tesla updates its mobile app with new customization feature, better widgets, and more

Tesla has released a new update to its mobile app, adding a new customization feature, better widgets, and more.
Over the last few months, Tesla has been putting a renewed focus on its mobile app – starting with a refresh this summer.
As we previously reported, Tesla is looking to onboard more people through the app by having it at the center of the Supercharger experience for non-Tesla EV owners and solar customers.
But as usual, the automaker is also improving the experience for Tesla owners. Last month, Tesla pushed a big new update that added widgets for iOS users and live remote Sentry Mode view.
Now Tesla has come out with a few more improvements to its mobile app.
The automaker wrote in the release notes:
- Customize quick controls on vehicle homepage with a long press
- Adjust Cabin Overheat Protection
- Widget improvements
- Sentry Mode Live Camera Access on supported cars in select countries *Vehicle software version 2021.40.5+ required.
The most significant update is the ability to customize your quick controls.
Here’s how it looks:
You can set any of these options to appear on the main page for a one-click access.
Widgets have also been improved with the update, especially if you have a multi-vehicle account:
The live remote view is still not available to everyone in every market, and you need the latest vehicle software for the feature.
