Tesla updates its mobile app with new customization feature, better widgets, and more

Tesla has released a new update to its mobile app, adding a new customization feature, better widgets, and more.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been putting a renewed focus on its mobile app – starting with a refresh this summer.

As we previously reported, Tesla is looking to onboard more people through the app by having it at the center of the Supercharger experience for non-Tesla EV owners and solar customers.

But as usual, the automaker is also improving the experience for Tesla owners. Last month, Tesla pushed a big new update that added widgets for iOS users and live remote Sentry Mode view.

Now Tesla has come out with a few more improvements to its mobile app.

The automaker wrote in the release notes:

Customize quick controls on vehicle homepage with a long press

Adjust Cabin Overheat Protection

Widget improvements

Sentry Mode Live Camera Access on supported cars in select countries *Vehicle software version 2021.40.5+ required.

The most significant update is the ability to customize your quick controls.

Here’s how it looks:

You can set any of these options to appear on the main page for a one-click access.

Widgets have also been improved with the update, especially if you have a multi-vehicle account:

The live remote view is still not available to everyone in every market, and you need the latest vehicle software for the feature.

