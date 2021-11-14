Tesla starts deploying Starlink satellite internet systems at Supercharger stations

Tesla has started to deploy Starlink antennas at Supercharger stations in an apparent effort to offer satellite-based internet to owners while charging.

The Supercharger network currently undeniably offers the best charging experience for electric cars.

Other charging networks are closing the gap, but Tesla’s early investment in offering a great complimentary charging experience as opposed to making charging a profit center has paid off.

With charging, the goal is always to make the charging sessions shorter, but it is still not unusual for Tesla owners to spend over 30 minutes at the stations.

It’s generally a good time for a snack or a bathroom break, but the automaker has also been building an experience inside the car while charging.

Tesla has been building in-car apps for entertainment, including Tesla Theater, including Netflix, Youtube, Twitch, and other streaming apps, and Tesla Arcade, which includes several video games.

Owners with premium connectivity, a $10 monthly subscription for data-heavy apps, can use those features through Tesla’s LTE cellular connectivity.

We reported that Tesla recently shortened the trial period for premium connectivity forcing more owners to decide to pay up or let go of the features.

Those who don’t spring for it can still use those features when their cars are connected to Wifi.

In order to make the Supercharger experience better, CEO Elon Musk has been promising to deploy Wifi connectivity at the stations.

Musk, who happens to also be CEO of SpaceX, has hinted to using SpaceX’s Starlink internet system to deploy internet at Supercharger stations.

Now Tesla appears to have started the deployment as several Tesla owners have spotted Starlink antennas at some Supercharger stations.

A Tesla owner going by u/HollywoodSX on Reddit spotted one at the Lake City, Florida Supercharger station:

SpaceX has recently been expanding its Starlink internet service, which is currently powered by a constellation of over 1,000 satellites.

They now have over 100,000 users and they are growing fast.

Tesla has recently announced that its Supercharger network has reached the new milestone of over 30,000 Superchargers at over 3,100 stations.

The automaker is aiming to triple the size of the network within the next 2 years as it also opens it to non-Tesla EV owners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.