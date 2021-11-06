Quick Charge Podcast: November 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Elon Musk says he will sell $24 billion of Tesla (TSLA) stocks if Twitter votes for it
- Tesla spotted building a bunch of cars in wild new colors
- Tesla to open new battery manufacturing equipment factory in Canada
- Tesla confirms acquisition of battery startup in new patent
- Tesla increases Model 3 and Model Y prices across the board again, adds new standard paint
- VW CEO explains why it needs to be more like Tesla: Giga Berlin will produce 90 cars/hour on 1 line
- Hyundai to begin EV manufacturing in the US with hopes subsidy bill passes
- Congress passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, $12,500 EV tax credit still awaits passage
