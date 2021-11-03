VW teases new ID.BUZZ electric minibus ahead of launch

Volkswagen is teasing the latest version of its upcoming VW ID.BUZZ electric minibus, which is expected to come next year.

We have been teased about VW relaunching its famous minibus as an electric vehicle for years now. The German automaker unveiled the ID.BUZZ electric microbus in Detroit back in 2017.

At first glance, it looked like just one more cool electric vehicle concept that Volkswagen was teasing but would never bring to market. However, the company surprised many by stating that it was serious about bringing the vehicle to market by 2023.

The company even invested in the production of the electric microbus in the US. Now, production is expected to start within the next year, both in the US and Germany.

Leading up to the start of production, several new prototypes of the ID.BUZZ have been spotted in the wild.

We noted that the electric vehicle seems to have been heavily updated with the production version and looked ugly – but it featured some significant camouflage that could be deceiving.

Today, during the unveiling of the ID. 5, VW briefly teased what looks like an updated version of the ID.BUZZ:

As you can see, it is still camouflaged, but we get a better look at the lines, which look much better than in the more recent sightings.

What’s exciting with the launch of the new ID.BUZZ is that it not only serves a segment that hasn’t seen many electric vehicles yet, but it might also be relatively affordable.

There have been reports stating that the electric minibus could start for less than $50,000.

That would be impressive considering it is expected to be equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack, enabling a decent range.

However, final pricing is not official yet, and it is likely going to be available with a lot of different interior configurations that will affect pricing.

