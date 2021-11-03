These are the top 10 solar manufacturers of 2021

SolarReviews, a US-based independent comparison website for solar panel brands and installations, has released its first solar manufacturer ranking system. Here are the top 10 solar panel manufacturers in 2021.

Solar panel manufacturer ranking methodology

The scoring methodology was developed by a committee of industry experts to rate the 20 most popular solar panel brands in the US in 2021, based on SolarReviews.com consumer reviews.

The scoring methodology’s aim is to provide consumers with a long-term outlook of solar panel brand performance and value. It recognizes that some solar panels have 25-year warranties, yet consumer reviews are often created within the first year of installation.

The Solar Panel Manufacturer Scoring System analyzed hundreds of data points drawn from solar panel spec sheets, company financial statements, and state-level government statistics to score each solar panel brand. The rankings take the following factors into account:

Value (30%). Solar panels’ high upfront cost deters many homeowners from switching to solar, so cost is a significant factor.

Module quality (20%). The spec sheet performance of each company’s top residential solar panel, specifically its efficiency rating and temperature coefficients, was assessed. Panels that take up less space and perform more consistently in different environmental conditions earned a higher score.

Financial visibility and strength (20%). The financial health of the solar panel manufacturer serves as the best indicator of whether the company will be in existence to honor warranty claims that may arise.

Warranty (10%). Both the product and performance warranty were considered. The product warranty reflects the reliability of the module, and the performance warranty assessment evaluates how panel performance will hold up with each passing year.

US investment (10%). How committed each brand is to the US market.

Dealer network (10%): The availability of the brand among solar installers, thus ensuring availability for US customers.

Andy Sendy, founder and president of SolarReviews.com, said:

The US solar market is made up of hundreds of solar panel brands of varying price points and value. Consumers are often faced with the challenging task of balancing the upfront cost of panels and the longevity of the solar system to ensure long-term savings are realized. The “Best Solar Manufacturers of 2021” list was developed to help consumers understand the solar panels with the best value and performance for the long run. We hope the ranking equips those who turn to solar to shop smarter, and ultimately get the solar system that works best for them.

Top 10 solar manufacturer brands

LG Solar Q-Cells LONGi Solar Canadian Solar SunPower Jinko Solar JA Solar REC Solar Trina Solar Panasonic

Electrek‘s take

SolarReviews is independent, and putting solar panels on your roof is a smart yet big investment. So this guide is extremely helpful for those folks who are sitting down with their installer rep and deciding on which solar panels to choose.

We are personally waiting to see what the outcome of the infrastructure bill is before we push forward on solar panels (we’re currently on community wind with Arcadia), but have already had our consultation.

LG Solar being No. 1 was not a huge surprise to me, and based on the above factors, was already in our own household’s No. 1 spot.

Read more: Here’s why solar and storage are the perfect pair

Photo: “Three pigeons on a roof” by Dunnock_D is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.