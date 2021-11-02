Tesla releases look into growing presence in Canada, where it builds ‘machines that build the machine’

Tesla has released a rare look into its growing presence in Canada, where the automaker builds some of the “machines that build the machine.”

The automaker has over 100,000 employees worldwide. Most of them are in the US, where Tesa is based, but the automaker is growing rapidly internationally.

Its efforts in China and Germany are most well known since it’s building and growing two extremely large factories in those countries, but the company is also expanding in other markets.

In Canada, Tesla has a slowly growing presence that is starting to become quite significant.

As an auto market, Canada is fairly small, but it has been important for Tesla since it offers strong incentives for electric vehicle sales.

Tesla now has 25 retail and service locations in the country.

But what is less known is that Tesla also has a growing R&D and manufacturing presence in Canada.

The automaker now has two manufacturing facilities in the country, making the “machines that build the machine,” which is a term that Elon Musk utilizes to highlight Tesla’s focus on manufacturing.

Today, Tesla released a new video on Linkedin to highlight some of the work they are doing in Canada:

In the video, Tesla highlights its team in Ontario building new custom manufacturing equipment that is being deployed in its factories worldwide.

While Tesla Canada doesn’t produce any of the automaker’s vehicles, it produces machines that build Tesla vehicles.

The manufacturing team is especially crucial to Tesla’s plan to manufacture its own battery cells.

In 2019, Tesla acquired Ontario-based Hibar Systems, a manufacturing equipment company that makes machines used in battery cell production.

Tesla also has an important Advanced Battery Research team based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in partnership with Jeff Dahn’s battery lab at Dalhousie University.

The company has now over 1,200 employees in Canada and it is growing its workforce with dozens of currently active new positions.

Is the next step an actual vehicle factory in Canada? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

